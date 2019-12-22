Two people injured in Highway 46 crash

December 22, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 46 near the Shandon rest area on Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a car and a semi truck collided on westbound Highway 46, causing the truck to roll on its side. Emergency personnel transported two people to a hospital.

The westbound lane of Highway 46 remained closed until 9:22 a.m.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

