Vehicle crashes into two teenagers in Grover Beach

December 19, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle struck and injured two teenage pedestrians in Grover Beach Wednesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., the vehicle struck the teens by the intersection of 13th Street and Mentone Avenue. The teenagers suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police say the driver was not impaired.

It is unclear what caused the driver to strike the teens. An investigation is ongoing.

Loading...