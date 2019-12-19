Front Page  »  

Vehicle crashes into two teenagers in Grover Beach

December 19, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle struck and injured two teenage pedestrians in Grover Beach Wednesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., the vehicle struck the teens by the intersection of 13th Street and Mentone Avenue. The teenagers suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police say the driver was not impaired.

It is unclear what caused the driver to strike the teens. An investigation is ongoing.


Side_Show_Bob

I frequent that area. I have had MANY close calls around that intersection due to these young punks that intentionally step into traffic and challenge cars. They believe they are immune as they walk in front of you with their pants nearly falling off and they cop a massive attitude and challenge you as you stop. I hope the driver has a dash cam. Who knows if this is the scenario I regularly experience there but if it is, they finally got what’s coming to them because what goes on there is ridiculous. If it’s not, then I hope they recover and learn something about crossing a busy street. Pedestrians these days think they are completely immune and exercise no responsibility. It’s become a game for them.


12/19/2019 11:08 am
