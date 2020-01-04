Front Page  »  

Another body found in San Luis Obispo

January 4, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found on a city sidewalk Saturday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a body on the 4400 block of Poinsettia Street near Lilly Lane. Detectives are at the scene investigating the death.

Officials are not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.

A week ago, the body of 60-year-old Norman Bispo was found in Perfumo Creek. His cause of death has not yet been determined.


aye-caramba

What will it take to wake up these folks at City Hall? Number one issue are the sad state of these homeless, mentally ill folks now dying around us? Hit by a car early in the morning on LOVR, dying alone in a creek and now dead on the street… three all in the same area within a month. Harmon, it’s NOT straws, styrofoam, plastic bags and fossil fuels …it’s homelessness that can immediately kill.


01/04/2020 2:54 pm
