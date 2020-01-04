Another body found in San Luis Obispo

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found on a city sidewalk Saturday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a body on the 4400 block of Poinsettia Street near Lilly Lane. Detectives are at the scene investigating the death.

Officials are not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.

A week ago, the body of 60-year-old Norman Bispo was found in Perfumo Creek. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

