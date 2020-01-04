Another body found in San Luis Obispo
January 4, 2020
By CCT STAFF
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found on a city sidewalk Saturday morning.
Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a body on the 4400 block of Poinsettia Street near Lilly Lane. Detectives are at the scene investigating the death.
Officials are not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.
A week ago, the body of 60-year-old Norman Bispo was found in Perfumo Creek. His cause of death has not yet been determined.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines