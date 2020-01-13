Front Page  »  

Attorney General investigating alleged racial profiling at Cal Poly

January 13, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The California Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating an alleged racial profiling incident that occurred last year at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. [Mustang News]

On an undisclosed date last fall, a faculty member who is not white was searched and handcuffed by university police during a traffic stop on campus.

Police searched the faculty member for weapons and placed the person in handcuffs and then released the individual without issuing a citation or providing an explanation, according to the Cal Poly Faculty Union.

The incident was initially announced in a faculty union email on Nov. 14. University administrators say they were not aware of the incident prior to receiving the email.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said the case has now been turned over to the deputy attorney general. The university’s Office of Equal Opportunity is also investigating the case.

Officials have not released the identity of the faculty member whom campus police allegedly profiled.

History professor Lewis Call, the president of the faculty union, said the union has not released the faculty member’s name because of privacy and retribution concerns. The faculty member continues to fear being stopped again by campus police.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
copperhead

handcuffed and detained without an explanation. That’s a problem.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
01/13/2020 5:34 pm
GrayGranny2010

This type of “racial profiling” has been happening on the Cal Poly campus for many, many years but primarily to students of color. Campus PD as well as SLOPD are notorious for making “traffic stops” on people of color and performing searches without a legitimate cause (other than fabricating one). This investigation by the Attorney General is long overdue.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
01/13/2020 3:48 pm
oldtimer

If the AG is involved, it’s usually pretty serious. About time agreed, Cal Poly can’t keep skirting around allowing racism as freedom of speech for the last 50 years plus. Hate Speech is a crime and leads to senseless murder, war, genocide and atrocities.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
01/13/2020 4:50 pm
DocT

If the goal is to prevent crime on campus….IE stop crime BEFORE it can be committed….then everyone should be happy to be stopped and searched. The handcuffs are just a precaution to make the cops more safe.


There is simply no other way to PREVENT crime other than to make pre-crime an offense.


And the only way to crack down on pre-crime is to illegally search and detain eveyone/anyone for any reason.


If the faculty member doesn’t like this, they should abandon their liberal policies and start talking about individual liberty and freedom.


America has been a police state for quite a while now, and it’s getting worse. Either we are happy being treated this way, or we change the fundamental mission of police work from prevention of crime to investigation of crime AFTER a crime has been committed.


There is no middle ground. You’re either innocent until proven guilty or you’re potentially guilty and must be stopped.


Get used to it folks. Oh….don’t forget to lick their shoes and thank them profusely when you’re the target of law enFORCEment.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
01/13/2020 3:41 pm
laftch

I call BS. Let’s hear the rest of the story.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
01/13/2020 2:54 pm
﻿