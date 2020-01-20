Breaking news on Kristin Smart expected soon

January 19, 2020

The mother of Kristin Smart, the former Cal Poly student whose disappearance in 1996 remains unsolved, said authorities plan to announce a development in the case that could bring closure to the her family, according to the Stockton Record.

Denise Smart told the Stockton Record she had recently been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and told to be ready for new developments.

The authorities advised her that the family might want to secure a family spokesperson and consider getting away for awhile. The agents gave no specific timeline, according to the Stockton Record.

Smart, a native of Stockton, was nearing the end of her freshman year at Cal Poly when she vanished on May 25, 1996 after attending an off-campus party. The 19-year-old was last seen in the company of fellow student Paul Flores who claims he escorted Smart to her dorm, which was relatively empty over the Memorial Day weekend.

Flores was investigated, but never charged. He has since left the area and is believed to be living in Southern California.

