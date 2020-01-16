Front Page  »  

Cayucos Sanitary District set to pay manager $216,000 a year

January 16, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The Cayucos Sanitary District Board is planning to make their contract general manager an employee with a salary of $216,000 a year plus benefits at their Thursday board meeting.

Since 2012, General Manager Rick Koon has worked under a private consultant contract. As a contract employee, Koon received hourly wages, but no benefits. Under the current plan, Koon’s total compensation is slated to increase by more than 40 percent.

As an employee, Koon will work 32-hours per week supervising five employees and overseeing the coordination of construction of the new wastewater facility project, slated to begin operating in mid-2020.

Other compensation in the contract provides for mileage reimbursement, 20 days paid vacation, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits totaling nearly $100,000 a year.

While the Cayucos Sanitary District is smaller than most local districts, the proposed general manager annual salary is higher. For example, the Los Osos Community Services District general manager’s salary is $150,000, Cambria Community Services District general manager’s salary is $155,000, and Oceano Community Services District’s general manager’s salary is $170,000.

At their 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, the Cayucos Sanitary District Board is scheduled to discuss and vote on approving Koon’s employment contract.


Myself

That kind of money just puts more of a burden on the taxpayers of Cayucos, they are going to get higher bills for sanitation and then add this on to it, that doesn’t seem right, if he was so good at what he has done then leave him at that rate, with this kind of money going to him he could afford to pay his own benefits.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
01/16/2020 8:27 pm
fish

too bad Mr. Koon didn’t apply for the GM job at Cambria Community Service District – instead they hired GM with no experience


Vote Up2Vote Down 
01/16/2020 8:12 pm
Boldguy

Normally I would agree with most of the negative comments, but in this case, commentators are way off the mark!

Rick Koon would be a bargain at twice the price!!!

When you look at the job he’s done for Cayucos, the tens of millions he’s saved the citizens on just the sewer plant, not counting all the other things he’s done for the districts infrastructure, you’d be clamoring to pay him what he’s worth too!!!

Don’t get the term bureaucrat and superstar mixed up, this guy is the real deal:)


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
01/16/2020 7:29 pm
fish

crazy


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/16/2020 6:13 pm
1965buick

I mean, why not make it 261k? It’s just money.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/16/2020 5:39 pm
Kalifornia_Bud

Why so much? Overseeing 5 employees? I’ll do it for $150K.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
01/16/2020 5:33 pm
20miles

To be fair, there is additional expertise needed to manage the construction of the Water Treatment Plant. Having said that, 32 hours in exchange for that compensation is a bit low regardless.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/16/2020 3:52 pm
panflash

“While the Cayucos Sanitary District is smaller than most local districts, the proposed general manager annual salary is higher.”


Well, who the Hell could possibly argue with THAT kind of logic?


“… a salary of $216,000 a year plus benefits…” Hey, it’s a tough job, but by God, SOMEBODY’S got to do it, right?


At some point, folks, this whole damn fantasy world is going to come crashing down, and it ain’t gonna be pretty.


Vote Up20Vote Down 
01/16/2020 3:44 pm
analyticone

I sure hope so, panflash. I sure hope so.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/16/2020 5:44 pm
