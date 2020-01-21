Deputies rescue three people stranded near Soda Lake
January 20, 2020
Authorities located three individuals over the weekend who were stranded in a vehicle near Soda Lake on the Carrizo Plain in Eastern San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]
On Saturday evening, a caller reported they had been stranded since Friday in a vehicle off of Soda Lake Road near Highway 58, without food and water. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies and California Fish and Wildlife personnel eventually located the caller and two other people.
Deputies reportedly transported the individuals to Motel 6 in Atascadero.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Cell reception in the area is limited. Prior to locating them, authorities struggled to communicate with the people stranded inside the car.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines