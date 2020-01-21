Deputies rescue three people stranded near Soda Lake

January 20, 2020

Authorities located three individuals over the weekend who were stranded in a vehicle near Soda Lake on the Carrizo Plain in Eastern San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]

On Saturday evening, a caller reported they had been stranded since Friday in a vehicle off of Soda Lake Road near Highway 58, without food and water. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies and California Fish and Wildlife personnel eventually located the caller and two other people.

Deputies reportedly transported the individuals to Motel 6 in Atascadero.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Cell reception in the area is limited. Prior to locating them, authorities struggled to communicate with the people stranded inside the car.

