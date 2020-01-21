Fuel truck crash shuts down Highway 41

January 21, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A fuel tanker crashed on Highway 41 Tuesday morning, resulting in a closure of the highway in both directions near the Cholame “Y.”

Shortly before 6 a.m., a semi trunk loaded with gasoline crashed about 10 miles north of the Y and slightly north of the San Luis Obispo County line. Officials have not confirmed that any fuel spilled, but a hazmat crew was headed to the scene, and Highway 41 is expected to remain closed for six to eight hours, according to the CHP.

CHP officers and Cal Fire personnel have also come out to the scene. It is unclear what caused the collision and whether anyone suffered injuries.

