Front Page  »  

Fuel truck crash shuts down Highway 41

January 21, 2020

Photo by Jason Brock

By CCT STAFF

A fuel tanker crashed on Highway 41 Tuesday morning, resulting in a closure of the highway in both directions near the Cholame “Y.”

Shortly before 6 a.m., a semi trunk loaded with gasoline crashed about 10 miles north of the Y and slightly north of the San Luis Obispo County line. Officials have not confirmed that any fuel spilled, but a hazmat crew was headed to the scene, and Highway 41 is expected to remain closed for six to eight hours, according to the CHP.

CHP officers and Cal Fire personnel have also come out to the scene. It is unclear what caused the collision and whether anyone suffered injuries.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
just4fun

What? An actual news article on CCN? Oh, false alarm. This article was short on facts too….


Vote Up0Vote Down 
01/21/2020 9:20 pm
Snoid

Sweet, a 6 to 8 hour delay. Non nanny states states tell you to get you wrecked vehicle off the road,exchange information, and move on with life o the rest of the world can get home of to work.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
01/21/2020 1:14 pm
Ben Daho

It’s a Fuel truck.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
01/21/2020 2:11 pm
nunsense

Gosh I’m so happy our leadership pulled the funds for improving 241. So much more exciting the way it is


Vote Up3Vote Down 
01/21/2020 12:39 pm
Ben Daho

How are you blaming complete strangers for an accident they weren’t involved in?


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
01/21/2020 2:12 pm
﻿