Front Page  »  

Harrison resigns from SLO County Planning Commission

January 3, 2020

Jim Harrison

By CCT STAFF

Shortly after declining a Nipomo Citizen of the Year award, Jim Harrison resigned from the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.

Community members have voiced outrage over a group of Facebook posts Harrison shared which were highly critical of Islam or linked Democrats to Nazis. Harrison, who served as Supervisor Lynn Compton’s planning commissioner, shared memes that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dressed up as a Nazi official and another Facebook post stating, “America needs to shut down all mosques and ban Islam.”

On Friday, Compton announced she was in the process of selecting a new planning commissioner.


Loading...
Related:


20
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
howardroark

I think we would all be better off if pelosi was in that car that flew off the cliff


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
01/03/2020 10:18 pm
sandig021@yahoo.com

I think you should get the award and stay as commissioner ..you have a right to your satire ..remove all the left crybabies


Vote Up6Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:58 pm
sandig021@yahoo.com

Proud of you exercising your freedom of speech…Sad you are around to many that are taking away our freedoms… don’t let them do it ,they say terrible things and they keep their freedom of speech .we should be able to also!! I loved your truth photos


Vote Up5Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:50 pm
malovato

Interesting how CalCoast News waited until this idiot resigned before reporting on his abhorrent Facebook postings. Usually CalCoast News are the first to blast local politicians behaving badly. What took you so long?


Vote Up-18Vote Down 
01/03/2020 4:35 pm
Snoid

Hill, Gibson,that janitor lady and a few others I can think of are idiots as you put it. Jim has the balls to speak his honest opinion and not bow down to some politically correct schmoozing line of bull shit intended at personal gains of power and dollars while screwing everyone else.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/03/2020 4:43 pm
citizensoldier

In my America, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, so why are you so intolerant malovato?


In Pelosi’s America, in her district, human defication is permitted inside and around private business.


A real Nazi would never put up with that carp…


Vote Up6Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:32 pm
aye-caramba

I feel badly for Mr Harrison. He did not understand that his perceptions of Democrat tyranny ( which many local Democrats feel) could not be paired with Nazism. The progressives do have fascist socialist tendencies, including intolerance and hate for political adversaries. But using those who murdered tens of millions was a bit too far. When the progresso-fascists call Republicans Nazi’s, there will be no outrage. The world is not fair. But that’s always been the case. For now, the fascists control California. But not forever.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
01/03/2020 3:45 pm
citizensoldier

a-c,

You are spot on. If democrats did not have double standards, they would have no standards at all.


California has lost its Golden luster.

I will pray that it is restored soon.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:36 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Or you might want to relocate to one of those more “lustrous” red states. You know the ones. They have to get more money back than they put in to the Fed, often by more than double, just to stay afloat. But I’m sure you’ll think of a way to make that the other “team’s” fault. If you guys could grow up and stop pretending CSPAN is ESPN, perhaps we could get off of acting like everything is someone else’s fault and get rid of the corruption on BOTH sides of your little game.


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
01/03/2020 6:45 pm
aye-caramba

uh, OK? About the fifth sentence, the wheels came off the bus pal.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
01/03/2020 9:26 pm
JThomas

Sounds like he’s right to me.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
01/03/2020 2:07 pm
Calzonian

Why not resign first, and then be the private citizen you want to be?


Vote Up-14Vote Down 
01/03/2020 1:54 pm
LameCommenter

It doesn’t work that way, Calzonian. Once you touch the third, electrified rail of outspoken conservative speech, especially something arguably over the top, you are ostracized for your opinion and excommunicated into oblivion FORTHWITH.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
01/03/2020 2:03 pm
citizensoldier

https://youtu.be/KD_1Z8iUDho

Don’t Cry for me…


When enough citizens finally get fed up:

“Janie’s got a gun…


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:44 pm
citizensoldier

https://youtu.be/RqQn2ADZE1A

Janie’s got gun.


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:46 pm
citizensoldier

Calizuelan,


Don’t cry for Harrison (Avita the mysical) you will still be paying for his pension.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
01/03/2020 5:40 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Of course, it’s okay if a democrat makes similar posts as they relate to christians and/or a Republican leader.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
01/03/2020 1:53 pm
citizensoldier

So very true S_S_B.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
01/03/2020 6:38 pm
Francesca Bolognini

It was not a Democrat making the statements. I public servant, being paid by us to serve us, has no business making over the top hate speech comments in public. He is representing our government, all The People. Not just the ones who go to his church. This is America. Freedom of religion is guaranteed.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
01/03/2020 6:49 pm
citizensoldier

So is Freedom of Speech


Vote Up1Vote Down 
01/03/2020 6:58 pm
﻿