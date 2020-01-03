Harrison resigns from SLO County Planning Commission

January 3, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Shortly after declining a Nipomo Citizen of the Year award, Jim Harrison resigned from the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.

Community members have voiced outrage over a group of Facebook posts Harrison shared which were highly critical of Islam or linked Democrats to Nazis. Harrison, who served as Supervisor Lynn Compton’s planning commissioner, shared memes that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dressed up as a Nazi official and another Facebook post stating, “America needs to shut down all mosques and ban Islam.”

On Friday, Compton announced she was in the process of selecting a new planning commissioner.

