Man crashes into bus while fleeing Santa Maria police

January 28, 2020

By CCT STAFF

After leading police on an approximately two-hour chase throughout the Santa Maria area on Monday, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a bus. [KSBY]

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a 911 caller, a 30-year-old man, was repeatedly asking for help and making statements that did not make sense, police said. After the driver refused to provide his location, officers managed to find him.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he fled.

As the chase ensued, police tried to make contact with the driver over the phone. They also received several calls from witnesses reporting erratic driving, a possible hit-and-run and that the suspect nearly hit a pedestrian.

Officers caught up with the driver and tried to get him to pull over. But the suspect would not comply. The pursuit continued on Highway 101, going out of the Santa Maria and then back into the city.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the driver crashed into a city bus on Union Valley Parkway at Orcutt Road. He then tried to flee by foot, possibly in an attempt to get into another vehicle.

Officers managed to catch the suspect and take him into custody. The man is now facing felony charges.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries during the incident.

