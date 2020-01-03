Man stabbed, another assaulted in Santa Maria
January 2, 2020
By CCT STAFF
A suspect or suspects stabbed a man and assaulted another, leaving him with head trauma, early in the morning on New Year’s Day in Santa Maria.
At about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, callers reported the attack in the area of Thornburg and W. Jones streets, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and found both of the victims.
A helicopter airlifted the man who was stabbed to Cottage Hospital. Responders transported the man with head trauma to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Santa Maria police have not announced any arrests.
