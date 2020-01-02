Mechanical issue started fire at SLO senior living home

January 1, 2020

By CCT STAFF

More than 100 people were temporary evacuated from a senior living residence in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning because of a fire.

At about 9:30 a.m., a dryer used by kitchen staff at the Las Brisas home near Orcutt Road and Laurel Lane caught fire because of a faulty heating unit. The heating unit fire then ignited towels in the dryer.

The dryer sat on top a washer in a closet near the kitchen, for use by kitchen staff. Earlier reports that soap caught fire were incorrect.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the third floor, while residents on the other three floors remained. Damage was contained to the dryer.

On New Years Eve, Las Brisas held a staff safety meeting about evacuations and fires. As a result, the evacuations went very smoothly.

