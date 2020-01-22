Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Grover Beach
January 22, 2020
By CCT STAFF
A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Grover Beach on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., callers reported a vehicle crashed into a man near the intersection of North Oak Park Boulevard and Brighton Avenue. First responders arrived to find the man was not breathing.
The man, said to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are not releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines