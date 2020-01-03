Front Page  »  

Planning commissioner gives up Nipomo Citizen of the Year award

January 3, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Amid outrage over Facebook posts highly critical of Islam and linking Democrats to Nazis, San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner Jim Harrison has turned down the Nipomo Citizen of the Year award he was previously slated to receive.

The South San Luis Obispo County Chamber of Commerce named Harrison citizen of the year, but following outrage over memes Harrison shared on Facebook, the organization’s board met on Thursday to consider rescinding the award. Shortly prior to the meeting, Harrison informed the Chambers of Commerce he would decline the honor.

Harrison, who serves as Supervisor Lynn Compton’s planning commissioner, shared memes that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dressed up as a Nazi official and another Facebook post stating, “America needs to shut down all mosques and ban Islam.”

 

In response, numerous local groups accused Harrison of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and hate speech and called for the citizen of the year award to be revoked, as well as for Harrison to resign from the planning commission.

Harrison issued an apology and later either deleted his Facebook page or made it private.

It is unclear if Harrison is considering resigning from the planning commission. Supervisor Compton has not commented publicly about Harrison’s status as her planning commissioner.

 


Francesca Bolognini

Hate speech should NEVER be rewarded, no matter who is spewing it. Most especially from a government official, setting one group of Americans against another. We have entirely too much of that crap happening in America already. E PLURIBUS UNEM. If someone takes office, they represent and serve ALL Americans. I think many of them need to be reminded of that, as do most of the anonymous dudes who post here.


01/03/2020 7:00 pm
citizensoldier

Go Big, Big Jim.


Pelosi can use the attention after those stupid articles have her choking on her dentures.


It’s going to be a real fun year!


Those who can’t take it, should not dish it out.


01/03/2020 6:05 pm
jbt

Okay, so Dems get to say [and do] whatever they want with no consequences but opposed viewpoints are not tolerated.

This is how they force out the good guys and replace with their ilk.


01/03/2020 3:59 pm
LameCommenter

So whatever happened to free (if controversial or a bit over the top) speech?


Shouldn’t resign and shouldn’t be invalidated in a position of property and land use issues (Planning Commission) just because he appears to feel that the speaker of the house abused the Constitution and elections process with a bogus impeachment procedure and result, and this private citizen responded to the Speaker’s WAY over the top excesses with an over the top posting?


01/03/2020 1:32 pm
Snoid

Free speech is a thing of the past, especially when in CA..Well, unless it fits the leftist agenda. With regard to the picture, Id say her mug with the body of Moe from the three stooges is more befitting.Throw in Schumer and the clown ram rodding the so called impeachment and you’d have a modern day version of the three stooges. Kudos to you Jim, plenty of folks still support the truth.

Speak truth to power,not lies to manipulate.


01/03/2020 4:36 pm
citizensoldier

I’m guessing that Big Jim is just a few steps ahead of those who have had enough. I’ll bet his pension is fully funded.


I learned to look that stuff up here.


01/03/2020 6:07 pm
IDBOUND

Folks I think we are in trouble when the thought Police are controlling peoples lives and words ….George Orwell thoughts from the grave ????


01/03/2020 12:55 pm
IDBOUND

Good Stuff no apologies are needed !!!!!!!!!


01/03/2020 12:51 pm
﻿