Police identify man found dead in San Luis Obispo creek

January 1, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo police have identified the man found dead in Perfumo Creek on Sunday as 60-year-old Norman Bispo.

At about noon, fire personnel found Bispo’s half naked body in the creek behind the 1200 block of Vista Lago. Fire personnel determined Bispo was deceased, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police officers arrived at the scene, followed by a county coroner’s office investigator. Following an autopsy, authorities were unable to determine Bispo’s cause of death.

Bispo had no obvious signs of trauma. The pending results of a toxicology test are expected to assist investigators in determining whether drugs or alcohol were factors in Bispo’s death.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

