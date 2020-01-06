Propane tank ignites fire in pickup in SLO

January 6, 2020

BY CCT STAFF

A propane tank ignited in the bed of a pickup truck in San Luis Obispo Monday morning, sparking a fire near a construction site.

At about 8 a.m., a caller reported the fire in the back of a construction truck on Tiburon Way near Orcutt Road. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze.

Authorities briefly evacuated the area within 500 feet of the fire.

The blaze burned the bed of the pickup truck, photos show.

