Salud Carbajal cancels debate, declines other offers

January 30, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Congressman Salud Carbajal recently backed out of one debate and has declined multiple requests to participate in public forums with his opponent Andy Caldwell.

Several months ago, KYET scheduled a debate between the two congressional candidates during the first week of February. Last week, Carbajal canceled his acceptance, because he is too busy, Caldwell said.

“All he is doing is campaigning,” Caldwell said. “Carbajal doesn’t see participating in a debate as a duty or obligation to the voters.”

And there may not be another chance for the public to hear the candidates discuss issues. Carbajal has declined requests to participate in debates from both the Santa Maria Times and the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce President Glenn Morris said he is hoping to schedule a debate before the March 3 primary election.

“At this point, we anticipate scheduling an event prior to the general election and will reach out much earlier to maximize the potential for finding mutually open dates,” Morris said.

Carbajal did not return requests for comment.

