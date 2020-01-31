Front Page  »  

Salud Carbajal cancels debate, declines other offers

January 30, 2020

Congressman Salud Carbajal

By CCT STAFF

Congressman Salud Carbajal recently backed out of one debate and has declined multiple requests to participate in public forums with his opponent Andy Caldwell.

Several months ago, KYET scheduled a debate between the two congressional candidates during the first week of February. Last week, Carbajal canceled his acceptance, because he is too busy, Caldwell said.

“All he is doing is campaigning,” Caldwell said. “Carbajal doesn’t see participating in a debate as a duty or obligation to the voters.”

And there may not be another chance for the public to hear the candidates discuss issues. Carbajal has declined requests to participate in debates from both the Santa Maria Times and the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce President Glenn Morris said he is hoping to schedule a debate before the March 3 primary election.

“At this point, we anticipate scheduling an event prior to the general election and will reach out much earlier to maximize the potential for finding mutually open dates,” Morris said.

Carbajal did not return requests for comment.


womanwhohasbeenthere

These organizations should go forward with the event and ask Carbajal to send a rep. They are letting him control them by his cowardly behavior.


These organizations made plans months in advance, which included booking a venue, invitations to members and others, arranging snacks, sound systems, preparing questions, and more, (ie a lot of prep work), then Carbajal cancels at the last minute because he’s “too busy”? I guess a) his constituents aren’t his priority, b) he is not a man of his word, c) he has a fundraising opportunity the same night so that’s more important, d) he’s afraid to debate, e) there’s something on TV those nights, e) he has laundry to do, f) all of the above g) etc.


Shame on him!


01/30/2020 7:32 pm
panflash

“Last week, Carbajal canceled his acceptance, because he is too busy…”


Too busy doing WHAT- running to get Nancy Pelosi her coffee… bending and bowing and obeying Pelosi’s every command.


Pelosi’s obedient little puppy-dog is an insult to the citizens, voters and taxpayers of the Central Coast. The Central Coast deserves a real representative to the U.S. Congress- instead, unfortunately, we have little Dopey the Klown- Nancy Pelosi’s representative to the Central Coast.


Carbajal has had two terms in Congress to prove himself to the voters- instead, he has chosen to be Pelosi’s obedient little sock-puppet. When he had a chance to demonstrate his worth to Central Coast voters in a legitimate debate, instead, he chickened out like a frightened little coward.


It’s time that the Central Coast voters and citizens have a true Representative to the United States Congress. We deserve nothing less.


I don’t know Andy Caldwell, and I’ve never met him. But, at the very least, he isn’t Salud Carbajal, and Caldwell is an opportunity for a fresh face and a change in Washington to speak for, and on behalf of, the Central Coast.


01/30/2020 7:30 pm
