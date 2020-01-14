San Luis Obispo police searching for pair of counterfeiters

January 14, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo police are searching for two men who allegedly used counterfeit cash to buy products from a beauty store Sunday evening.

The suspects made the purchase in Ulta Beauty at about 6 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Surveillance footage shows one of the men walking inside the store with cash in his hand.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident or recognizes the alleged counterfeiters to call investigators at (805) 781-7312.

Last September, an Ulta Beauty store in Paso Robles was targeted by a woman dubbed the “perfume bandit.” Paso Robles police said the woman stole more than $1,000 of perfume from the store.

