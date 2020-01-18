Santa Maria couple’s death determined to be murder-suicide

January 17, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A husband and wife were found dead inside a Santa Maria home Thursday afternoon in what police say appears to be a murder-suicide. [KSBY]

Santa Maria police officers found the bodies of the man and woman inside a home in the 800 block of West Creston Street. The husband and wife were both in their late 50s.

Authorities have yet to release either of their identities or a motive.

An investigation is ongoing.

Loading...