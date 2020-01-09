Tanker truck full of bleach overturns in Oceano
January 9, 2020
By CCT STAFF
A tanker truck full of bleached overturned in Oceano Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP.
At about 12:20 p.m., a caller reported a tanker crashed near Silver Spur Place and Creek Road. The white semi truck went around a corner too quickly and overturned, according to the CHP.
It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries. Authorities have yet to release further details about the accident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines