Three teens hospitalized after shooting in Lompoc
January 12, 2020
By CCT STAFF
Three teens suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting in Lompoc on Saturday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., callers reported a shooting at the Fiesta Apartment complex at 416 North Street. Officers arrived to find two males, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old, suffering from gun-shot wounds.
One of the teens was airlifted to Cottage hospital in Santa Barbara while the other was taken to a local hospital.
A third suspected victim in the shooting, a 14-year-old, arrived at a hospital after 1 a.m. on Sunday. The teens are in stable condition.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Lompoc Police Department.
