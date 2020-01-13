Vehicle bursts into flames on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande

January 12, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A car fire broke out on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande Sunday afternoon, leaving a sedan badly burned.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the car caught on fire on northbound Highway 101 about 1.25 miles north of Laetitia Winery, according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel extinguished the blaze.

No one suffered any injuries, according to Cal Fire. Authorities temporarily closed part of the highway as a result of the blaze.

Loading...