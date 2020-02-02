19,000 PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County
February 1, 2020
By CCT STAFF
More than 19,000 PG&E customers from Paso Robles to Atascadero are without power from an outage that started at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
In Templeton, 16,804 homes are without power. Also in the dark are 1,950 customers in Paso Robles, 83 in Cambria and 75 in Atascadero, according to PG&E.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 1 a.m.
