19,000 PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County

February 1, 2020

By CCT STAFF

More than 19,000 PG&E customers from Paso Robles to Atascadero are without power from an outage that started at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In Templeton, 16,804 homes are without power. Also in the dark are 1,950 customers in Paso Robles, 83 in Cambria and 75 in Atascadero, according to PG&E.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 1 a.m.

