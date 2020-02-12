Elderly man crashes into and kills pedestrian in SLO

February 12, 2020

By CCT STAFF

An elderly driver struck and killed a 52-year-old man walking on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night.

At about 10:25 p.m., a 76-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of Tank Farm Road when his vehicle struck the pedestrian, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found the 52-year-old man lying in the roadway. First responders performed aid, but the victim died of his injuries.

Officers conducted a sobriety test on the driver and determined neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the collision.

Investigators are working on determining the cause of the crash. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident to contact Officer Luca Bendetti at (805) 594-8060.

The police department is withholding the name of the victim until relatives have been notified.

