Paso Robles police searching for armed robber

February 6, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Paso Robles police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Wednesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., a man entered the Spirit gas station at 1637 Spring Street holding a black semiautomatic handgun. The robber demanded money from the cash register, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Upon receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fled by foot westbound toward Oak Street. The suspect was inside the gas station for several minutes before he fled.

Police say the robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans and a dark bandana that was covering his face.

