Police arrest Atascadero shooting suspect
February 10, 2020
By CCT STAFF
Officers on Monday arrested a 36-year-old Atascadero resident who is suspected of shooting a man in the stomach on Sunday and then fleeing before officers arrived.
After a short investigation, officers detained Derrick Lee Green on charges of shooting at an occupied residence and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.
The victim is expected to survive.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have been accidental, according to the police department.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines