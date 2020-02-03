Six coronavirus cases confirmed in California

February 3, 2020

BY CCT STAFF

Health officials have confirmed three new cases of the Coronavirus in California, bringing the total in the Golden State to six. [CNN]

California now has more than half of the the 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. Outside of China, there are more than 170 confirmed cases in more than 20 countries.

At least 360 people have died as a result of the coronavirus, and more than 17,000 individuals have been infected in China.

On Sunday, officials confirmed a woman who recently traveled from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, to Santa Clara County had contracted the virus. The woman is the second person in Santa Clara County who has been found to have the virus. The two cases are believed to be unrelated.

Later Sunday, a pair of cases were confirmed in San Benito County. A San Benito County man who had recently returned from Wuhan had contracted the virus, which spread to his wife. Both the husband and wife are currently isolated in their home.

The San Benito County man arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Jan. 24. He underwent a screening and was found to be healthy and not showing symptoms of the virus.

But the following day, the man developed symptoms, including a cough and fever. A few days later, the man’s wife began showing symptoms.

The initial two cases in California also originated in Wuhan. One traveler each brought the virus to Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Additionally, there are numerous people currently being quarantined in California. Last week, an evacuation flight brought 200 United States citizens, including diplomats and their families, from China to a Southern California air base, where a quarantine is in effect.

The new strain of coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, can cause pneumonia and respiratory illness in infected individuals. Patients can display pneumonia-like symptoms, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath. In extreme cases, the virus can be fatal.

Chinese officials say people infected with the virus are contagious prior to displaying symptoms, which makes the coronavirus more difficult to contain.

