SLO County IWMA seeking to ban plastic bags for produce

February 13, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Stores in San Luis Obispo County will be barred from providing single use plastic produce bags if proponents in favor of updating the Integrated Waste Management Authority’s plastic bag ban are successful. And with a  9-4 vote on Tuesday to amend the ordinance, it is likely the IWMA Board will move forward with the ban.

Three SLO County supervisors, Debbie Arnold, John Peschong, and Lynn Compton, opposed the ban, along with Paso Robles Councilman John Hamon. And while the three supervisors hold a majority on the SLO County Board of Supervisors, they do not hold a political majority on the IWMA board.

The board is composed of five county supervisors, seven city council representatives, and one special district representative.

If passed, the ban would prohibit the distribution of plastic produce storage bags countywide. Instead, grocery stores can provide paper bags for produce, at a cost of at least 10 cents each.

At Tuesday’s meeting, several speakers urged the board to ban single use plastic bags noting negative impacts on the environment. Opponents of the ban were concerned with the costs to businesses and consumers.

In April, IWMA staff plans to bring back an amended ordinance for board approval.


Snoid

You all know these imbeciles will soon have regular home and yard garbage bags outlawed. Then all you “paradise” lovers will be buying “special” trash bags at a dollar each. Then resulting from Ca politicians being so brilliant, people will simply dump their garbage on the street or some dark alley. The cure…you got it… a Garbage Czar!! “It” cause we cant refer somebody as gender specific, will handle the problem @ $250K a year + bennie’s. Im like a freaking Soothsayer!!!.


02/13/2020 7:00 pm
Lmo

So first it was banning the plastic bags to haul the groceries home in (@ $.10 each), now it’s banning the bags to put broccoli, onions, etc. into (another $.10 each) to put INTO the banned shopping bag. . .. . more paper used, more trees cut down … these folks are clueless. Tisket a tasket, better bring a basket.


02/13/2020 6:04 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Oh yeah….just GREAT! Once again folks in CA…


BOHICA!


Bend Over Here It Comes Again!


The recycling program in this state is a sham and broken beyond repair yet we still pay ridiculous sums to bolster its cost. Plastic grocery bags were the big target, then stupid straws, now it’s vegetable bags. It ALL keeps getting dumped on taxpayers from all directions. These people want absolute control of every damn thing we own or do. This is so ridiculous. GOD! Only a couple-a-few more years and we’re GONE from ridiculous clown state!


02/13/2020 4:50 pm
