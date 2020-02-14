Front Page  »  

SLO Tribune’s parent company McClatchy, files for bankruptcy

February 13, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Newspaper publisher McClatchy, which owns the San Luis Obispo Tribune, announced Thursday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move due in large part to the company’s overburdened pension system.

McClatchy publishes 30 newspapers in 14 states, including five in California: The Tribune, The Sacramento Bee, The Fresno Bee, The Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star. Other McClatchy publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, Charlotte Observer and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Having already seen its revenue decline for five consecutive years, McClatchy’s 2019 revenue is expected to decrease 12.1 percent from its 2018 earnings.

Following the third quarter of last year, McClatchy reported a net loss of $304.7 million, prompting a 65 percent drop in its stock price. At the time, McClatchy had approximately $700 million in debt and was unable to pay $120 million in pension obligations.

Company Chairman Kevin McClatchy reports McClatchy has a ratio of 10 retirees collecting pensions for every 1 active worker.

“While we tried hard to avoid this step, there’s no question that the scale of our 75-year-old pension plan — with 10 pensioners for every single active employee — is a reflection of another economic era,” Kevin McClatchy said.

Kevin McClatchy is the great grandson of company founder James McClatchy. The bankruptcy process is expected to end McClatchy family control of the company, which has existed since the company’s founding in 1857.

“While this is obviously a sad milestone after 163 years of family control, McClatchy remains a strong operating company committed to essential local news and information,” Kevin McClatchy said.

The likely new owners of the company would be led by the hedge fund Chatham Asset Management.

For more than a decade, McClatchy’s stock has been in decline. On Thursday, McClatchy stock closed at 75 cents a share.

Five years ago, McClatchy stock was listed at about $25. Fifteen years ago, the company’s stock price was more than $700.

Last September, the New York Stock Exchange placed the company on notice that if it did not reverse its declining stock price, it would be delisted.

Amid the company’s financial troubles, the Tribune has downsized its operations and moved to a smaller office. The Tribune also stopped printing a Saturday newspaper.

McClatchy says  it has obtained $50 million in debtor-in-possession financing, and there will be no changes to compensation of current employees as a result of the bankruptcy filing. The company aims to emerge from bankruptcy in a few months.


Loading...
Related:


7
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Paso_citizen

I trust the Fibune will give everyone a few days advance notice of last issue to be printed. I need to find another source of something to line the bottom of my birdcages with.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
02/13/2020 7:32 pm
TKG

The Trib has been morally bankrupt for years and has gotten worse for being a front for the progressives. Now it’s financially bankrupt. What a surprise…


Vote Up12Vote Down 
02/13/2020 5:41 pm
George Garrigues

This is really a silly thing to say.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
02/13/2020 6:27 pm
TKG

The Trib has been morally bankrupt for years. Now it’s financially bankrupt. Why am I not surprised?


Vote Up11Vote Down 
02/13/2020 5:39 pm
Niles Q

Wow, stocks fell from $700 a share to 75 cents!?!

Someone is going to get those great newspapers for a song.

And yeah, I’m po’d the comics and puzzles weren’t in today’s paper. I feel ripped off!

Can I get my two bucks back in stocks? (;0)


Vote Up4Vote Down 
02/13/2020 5:31 pm
heybobareebob

I thought they would last 6 months so I bought the 26 week yesterday. Thank u CCN. I just tried to cancel my credit card charge. No crossword or comics today.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
02/13/2020 5:20 pm
George Garrigues

Yes, I called Circulation about that and was informed that we’d get the missing page on Saturday. When I reminded the woman on the phone that we do not have a Saturday edition any more, she corrected herself to say “Friday.”


It is too bad that local newspapers are taking a hit all over the country. The internet cannot make up for reporters going out and interviewing local people to get interesting stories that we’re all interested in.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/13/2020 6:26 pm
﻿