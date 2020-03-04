Front Page  »  

Amid allegations of bullying, Adam Hill losing to Stacy Korsgaden

March 4, 2020

Stacy Korsgaden and Adam Hill

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was noticeably absent at local election parties Tuesday evening and not communicating with members of the media wanting to ask questions. On Wednesday morning, Hill failed to attend a Regional Transit Authority Board meeting.

After almost 12 years in office, it appears Hill is  losing his seat on the Board of Supervisors.

His challenger Stacy Korsgaden is currently leading by 304 votes, 51.01 percent to 48.78 percent. There are still more than 9,000 ballots to be counted countywide and an unknown number of late mail in ballots, leaving a winner still unnamed.

For more than eight years, Hill has harassed members of the media and the public who are critical of his actions.

On Feb. 2, CalCoastNews exclusively reported that in July 2016, someone sent emails from Hill’s home using a false persona, “Sal Krill,” to Dave Congalton, a KVEC radio icon who has been critical of Hill. The emails mocked Congalton over the suicide of one of his friends, and his divorce and made sexually demented allegations.

The exposure led to multiple news reports and political advertisements detailing the abusive emails, which led to widespread anger at Hill.

It is possible that a winner will be determined by Friday, but it could take longer.

If he loses, Hill would continue to sit on the board until Jan. 2021 when Korsgaden takes the board seat.


Boldguy

Just shows how hard it is unseat a incumbent politician, even one as deeply flawed as Adam Hill:(

After all his antics, bullying and just plain meanness, Stacy is beating him by just a few hundred votes!

Being the incumbent, allows Adam to strong arm constituents for political donations, which in turn gave Adam the ability to buy all those radio ads I heard, telling the public what a great and wonderful guy Adam Hill is. Let’s just hope the tally stays in Stacy’s favor, so we don’t have to put with Adam any longer!!!


03/04/2020 1:39 pm
analyticone

Well, sometimes he shapes up after his nastiness becomes public and sometimes he doesn’t, like when he walked out of a board of supervisor’s meeting when CAPSLO received an award after he sent a vitriolic letter, read to the CAPSLO Board by his assistant because they had fired his then-fiance now ex-wife.


If not re-elected, I expect his harmful stunts will continue in a different venue as a consultant to cannabis companies and developers.


03/04/2020 1:03 pm
horse_soldier

More of Adam Hill’s true colors are showing.

Rather than showing up for work he’s hosting a pity party of one.


Congratulations to Stacy on taking out the bully!


03/04/2020 12:18 pm
Mitch C

It appears that Adam needs to put on his big boy pants, be gracious in his loss, congratulate the winner and make the most of the time he has in public office so that when he exists in January 2021 he will have tried to amend his image and leave in a positive fashion.


03/04/2020 11:43 am
﻿