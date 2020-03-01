Atatascadero woman busted after driving the wrong way on the highway

March 1, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Atascadero woman early Sunday morning after she crashed into another vehicle while allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 101 near Templeton.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Monica Duggan was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 101 while Arnold Johnson, 52, of Paso Robles was headed southbound. Johnson attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but the front left corners of the two vehicles collided.

Paramedics transported both Johnson and his passenger, Tyler Evangelista, 27, of Santa Margarita, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center “for precautionary reasons,” according to CHP.

Officers arrested Duggan on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was treated at the hospital for a bloody nose.

The crash remains under investigation.

