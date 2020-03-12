Cal Poly to extend spring break, move to online classes

March 12, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced Thursday plans to move to virtual classes after an extended Spring Break because of the coronavirus outbreak in California. In addition, all open house activities have been canceled.

The start of the spring quarter has been extended from March 30 to April 6 when virtual classes are scheduled to begin.

Campus administrators are also canceling campus tours for prospective students until the end of spring break. In addition, there will be no fans allowed at athletic events .

The Big West Conference also announced on Thursday that all athletic events involving its nine member schools have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately.

“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” said conference commissioner Dennis Farrell.

