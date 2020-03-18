California schools likely to close for rest of academic year

March 18, 2020

By CCT STAFF

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the academic year, which would amount to a much longer closure than previously expected. [Politico]

A months-long closure of statewide schools has never occurred before in California. Currently, San Luis Obispo County is experiencing its first widespread closure of kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

School closures in SLO County began taking effect on Monday. It was initially announced Lucia Mar students would return to school on March 30; Atascadero students on April 1; and Paso Robles and San Luis Coastal students on April 14. Cayucos Elementary School students were initially expected to return to campus as early as March 23.

Last week, Newsom signed an executive order assuring schools districts they will receive their funding if they close because of the coronavirus. The executive order instructed districts to used their funding to enable distance learning, as well as to provide other resources to students and families.

On Tuesday, Kansas became the first state in the country to officially close schools for the remainder of the academic year.

Loading...