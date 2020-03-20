Front Page  »  

Coronavirus infections continue to soar, 13 in SLO County

March 19, 2020

There are currently at least 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, up from seven case yesterday, according to the county health department.

People from throughout the county haves tested positive for the virus. Five of the infected people live in South County, five live in North County and three reside on the coast.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, shelter at home rules went into effect. Residents are required to stay at home, and to avoid unnecessary travel and socializing. Multiple exemptions exist including permitting employees of essential businesses to leave their homes to work.

In addition, all public and private gatherings, regardless of the number of attendees, are prohibited.

As of March 18,there were a total of 675 positive cases and 16 deaths in California. This total does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 13 cases
Age 18-64: 448 cases
Age 65+: 209 cases
Unknown: 5 cases


aye-caramba

What I find fascinating is that there are those who express bizarre conspiracy theories or suggest resistance to isolation are just increasingly marginalized and ignored. These children need to be placed in another room and just ignored….and they are now.


03/19/2020 8:08 pm
fhill123

Sadly, those numbers will increase with more testing.


03/19/2020 6:57 pm
fhill123

How can any rational person vote such a comment down?


03/19/2020 7:23 pm
panflash

Yeah, it does make you wonder, doesn’t it?


03/19/2020 8:31 pm
charger805

A family friend was not feeling well a few days ago. He did exactly what he was supposed to, called ahead to the doctor, they asked if he had a fever and he said no so they told him to come in. He asked just for.peace of mind if he could just be tested for Coronavirus and the doctor told him that they are only testing people who have come in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for it. That seems very confusing to me, kind of like which came first the chicken or the egg. He’s feeling much better but the logic the doctor used left me feeling less than confident.


03/19/2020 8:50 pm
