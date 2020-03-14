Coronavirus school closings in San Luis Obispo County

March 13, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Multiple public schools in San Luis Obispo County are shutting down in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Lucia Mar, and San Luis Coastal school districts will close all schools. Students in Atascadero are scheduled to return on April 1, Lucia Mar on March 30, and Paso Robles and San Luis Coastal on April 14.

In addition, Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter in Avila Beach is closed until April 17 and Cayucos Elementary School will reopen on March 23.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officer Penny Borenstein on Friday recommended schools stay open at this time. Even so, school administrators and board members elected to shut down schools to act proactively to protect students and the community from the coronavirus.

These actions are the first widespread closures of kindergarten through 12th grade schools in SLO County.

Loading...