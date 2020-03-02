Coronavirus spreads in California and Washington state

March 2, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A pair of patients who contracted the Coronavirus have died in Washington State, marking the first two deaths in the United States as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, the virus is continuing to spread internationally and within the United States, including in California. As of Monday, there are a total of 89 Coronavirus cases in the United States.

In the United States, the virus has spread to Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Florida. The focus continues to be on California and Washington state.

Washington state has 13 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, including an employee at a senior care facility, while California has 40 confirmed cases.

“As of March 1, 2020, there are a total of 40 positive cases in California: 24 are from repatriation flights,” according to California department of Public Health. “The other 16 confirmed cases include nine that are travel related, two due to person-to-person exposure from family contact, two due to person-to-person exposure in a health care facility and three from unknown sources.”

Globally, the virus has spread to about 75 countries. There are approximately 90,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths as a result of the virus, most of which have occurred in China, where the outbreak originated.

Trailing China, Iran has the second highest death toll from the Coronavirus. There have been 66 deaths in Iran, according to the World Health Organization.

One of the patients who died was an adviser to Iranian Supereme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was a member of Iran’s Expediency Council.

South Korea has more than 4,000 Coronavirus cases, the second highest total. Italy has approximately 1,700 cases, as well as 35 deaths — both of which mark the third most worldwide.

