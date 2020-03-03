Cottage Health to open 10 urgent care clinics on the Central Coast

March 3, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Cottage Health announced Tuesday it plans to open 10 urgent care centers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with the first opening in the summer of 2020.

The centers will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to provide walk-in care for treatment of minor injuries and illnesses. Services will include X-ray, lab and medications.

Each urgent care center will be staffed by a licensed nurse practitioner and patient concierge team members. The goal is complete care within 30 minutes.

The centers plan to accept MediCare, Medi-Cal, self pay and some private insurance policies. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments will be available.

