FBI agents raid San Luis Obispo County Government Center

March 11, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents swarmed into the San Luis Obispo County Government Center on Monterey Street early Wednesday morning, serving a sealed search warrant.

While county officials are remaining mum about the raid, it appears to include Supervisor Adam Hill’s office on the fourth floor. For more than five years, CalCoastNews has reported allegations of corruption surrounding Hill, several developers and a group of marijuana businessmen.

“At 7:10 a.m. today, the FBI served the County of San Luis Obispo a search and seizure warrant under seal,” said Wade Horton, county administrator. “The county is complying with the warrant and allowing the FBI to conduct their investigation at the County Government Center.”

Loading...