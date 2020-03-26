Front Page  »  

FBI raids SLO County Supervisor Chair Adam Hill’s home

March 25, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents served a search warrant on San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Chair Adam Hill’s home on March 11, at the same time they were searching his office at the County Building, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed today.

Shortly after 7 a.m., FBI agents served a search and seizure warrant under seal to the County of San Luis Obispo. Agents then searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor, according to a county official.

Less than 10 miles away, agents were also searching Hill’s Pismo Beach home, which the last agent left around noon, according to a photographer for CalCoastNews who was parked outside Hill’s home.

Shortly afterwards, at 1:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Hill’s Shell Beach home for a medical emergency. Medical personnel then transported Hill, who allegedly attempted suicide, to a local hospital.

Hill was released from Arroyo Grande Hospital on March 12 after being placed on a psychiatric hold following the alleged overdose, according to county sources.

While county officials and the FBI are remaining mum about the reasons for the search warrant, for years people involved in the marijuana and development industries have accused Hill of soliciting monies for his support.

Since the March 11 raids, Hill has stopped attending county meetings.

Last week, county staff searched for Hill in an attempt to have him sign the county’s shelter at home order. The order notes that because Hill was unavailable, the emergency services director signed the document.

It is unclear when, or if, Hill plans to take an active role as the chair of the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

aye-caramba

Although it’s easy to speculate, Hill is gone, no longer a factor and not even acting as an elected official. We all knew he was ill, very ill. The voters of his District need to be ashamed of themselves for putting such a dysfunctional person in office. Ashamed. BUT the discussion is which DEM will the Gov choose. Harmon, btw , is just as unstable. Those close to her are VERY nervous.


Vote Up17Vote Down 
03/25/2020 9:41 pm
Eyes Everywhere

Here’s hoping the FBI visits Heidi Harmon next. She’s got to be involved somehow, a woman traveling regularly despite making so little money.


I predict Hill serves 3-5 down in Lompoc. We can all take a field trip and go visit the little putz.


Vote Up18Vote Down 
03/25/2020 9:31 pm
KAG2020

Newsom will appoint someone just as bad to replace Hill.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
03/25/2020 9:18 pm
Rambunctious

What was this scoundrel up to?….


Vote Up9Vote Down 
03/25/2020 9:06 pm
GoneFlyFishing

What wasn’t he up to? Read the 100 or 200 stories about Hill here on CCN. CCN had Hill pegged years ago. Truth reigns.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
03/25/2020 10:24 pm
Grover

Gotta say, I’ve been a longstanding critic of CCN throughout the years, but kudos for reporting on the Adam Hill saga.


Whenever the Trib refers to his suicide attempt as an “unknown medical issue”, it confims why I unsubscribed years ago.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
03/25/2020 7:53 pm
saywhat

Does he live in Shell Beach or Pismo Beach?


Vote Up3Vote Down 
03/25/2020 7:50 pm
KAG2020

Shell Beach is an area of the city of Pismo Beach.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
03/25/2020 9:17 pm
Kevin Rice

Same difference. Both are City of PB.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
03/25/2020 9:20 pm
IronHub

So much to report, so few news reports on this important public matter. Thanks, Velie and CalCoastNews for providing constant and consistent reporting on Hill’s wacky actions. This is not a privacy issue.


Vote Up48Vote Down 
03/25/2020 7:15 pm
