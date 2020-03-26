FBI raids SLO County Supervisor Chair Adam Hill’s home

March 25, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

FBI agents served a search warrant on San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Chair Adam Hill’s home on March 11, at the same time they were searching his office at the County Building, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed today.

Shortly after 7 a.m., FBI agents served a search and seizure warrant under seal to the County of San Luis Obispo. Agents then searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor, according to a county official.

Less than 10 miles away, agents were also searching Hill’s Pismo Beach home, which the last agent left around noon, according to a photographer for CalCoastNews who was parked outside Hill’s home.

Shortly afterwards, at 1:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Hill’s Shell Beach home for a medical emergency. Medical personnel then transported Hill, who allegedly attempted suicide, to a local hospital.

Hill was released from Arroyo Grande Hospital on March 12 after being placed on a psychiatric hold following the alleged overdose, according to county sources.

While county officials and the FBI are remaining mum about the reasons for the search warrant, for years people involved in the marijuana and development industries have accused Hill of soliciting monies for his support.

Since the March 11 raids, Hill has stopped attending county meetings.

Last week, county staff searched for Hill in an attempt to have him sign the county’s shelter at home order. The order notes that because Hill was unavailable, the emergency services director signed the document.

It is unclear when, or if, Hill plans to take an active role as the chair of the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

