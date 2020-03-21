Front Page  »  

Former Atascadero police chief refuses to close his gun store

March 21, 2020

Rooster’s Firearms on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A former Atascadero police chief, who currently owns Rooster’s Firearms Cocked & Loaded in Templeton, has refused to abide by San Luis Obispo County’s shelter at home order. The county specifically lists firearm stores as businesses required to “close their physical locations.”

With approximately 30 people in line inside his store waiting to buy guns and ammunition, Jim Mulhall appears to be profiting from public concerns over the coronavirus. And while most of Templeton is eerily quiet with empty parking places, Mulhall’s shop is crowded and the parking area is full.

The Rooster’s Firearms’ parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Richard Bastian

When asked why he was open following the shelter at home order, Mulhall said he was selling protection to law-abiding people. An employee ordered a reporter not to take photos in the store, and then unsuccessfully attempted to stop the journalist from taking photos outside.

Very few cars parked Main Street in Templeton. Photo by Richard Bastian

Violating the county shelter in place order, for profit or not, is a misdemeanor punishable by fines, jail time, or both.

While multiple SLO County gun dealers are following the county order to temporarily shut their doors, the owner of Uncle Ed’s Outfitters has also chosen to remain open in spite of the emergency order.

Uncle Ed’s Outfitters on Saturday. Photo by Richard Bastian

An employee at the Atascadero store, who refused to divulge his name, claimed the undersheriff said their store could remain open because his Second Amendment rights.

While the Second Amendment allows citizens to bear arms, it does not require gun store to remain open during an emergency.

Even so, a sheriff’s dispatcher said the sheriff’s department is following county rules, which require firearm stores to close their physical locations.

Leave a Reply

1965buick

Then fine and jail him. He knows there are consequences to breaking the law.


03/21/2020 5:50 pm
Violent_Felon

Regardless of your stance on gun laws, if the county can legally order other businesses closed, then it can order gun stores closed. Gun stores are not exempt from the law.


03/21/2020 5:46 pm
IronHub

They’re stocking up on guns because they’re going to be coming for our toilet paper.


03/21/2020 5:33 pm
RalphKane

Or maybe they have toilet paper and want to defend it.


03/21/2020 6:21 pm
Side_Show_Bob

That IS an essential operation for a willing citizen to maintain their right to practice their 2nd Amendment. Hardware stores are open so I can maintain my home with the necessary supplies. Why is a gun store any different if I need something that will allow me to protect and maintain my family’s life during this crisis? Just because some stupid bureaucrat or group thereof doesn’t like it? They can pound sand. This isn’t hurting or risking the public anymore than a grocery store being open or a hardware store being open.


03/21/2020 5:27 pm
Violent_Felon

So your logic is: If we have the right to something (guns), then stores that supply that thing should stay open.


We also have the legal right to consume alcohol. Therefore, liquor stores should stay open.


Or even more to the point: we have the right to work and earn income, therefore all of our jobs that support our families should be exempt from this law. I.E. the law is effectively nullified.


03/21/2020 6:57 pm
laftch

And so it begins. Look for a ban on cash transactions next.


03/21/2020 5:07 pm
RalphKane

To hell with fiat cash…it won’t be worth anything soon anyway. Barter and physical gold & silver will be the real currency.


03/21/2020 5:24 pm
laftch

I couldn’t agree with you more. In the mean time will be hell getting by.


03/21/2020 6:55 pm
