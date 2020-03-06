Katcho Achadjian’s family thankful for support

Statement from the Achadjian family

Surrounded by family, former Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian passed away peacefully this morning due to health complications in San Luis Obispo. He was 68.

In lieu of flowers, the Achadjian family respectfully requests that donations be made “in memory of Katcho” to the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County at www.mealsthatconnect.org/donate and/or End Kids Cancer Foundation at www.endkidscancer.org/donate.

Katcho cared deeply about advocating for those in need, especially the youth and the elderly in our community.

The Achadjian family is thankful for your support and sympathy. The outpouring of calls, messages, and prayers is a true testament and reminder of how many lives Katcho touched. At this time, the family appreciates privacy as they mourn the loss of a remarkable husband, father, and public servant.

