Lompoc man shoots and kills his girlfriend

March 26, 2020

Lompoc police officers arrested a 20-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend.

At about 11:20 a.m., officers arrived at an apartment in the 300 block of N. Y Street and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound, according to police. Detectives then identified the victim’s boyfriend, Brenden Michael Terry, as the murder suspect.

Officers arrested Terry on a murder charge and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Terry moved to Lompoc from out of the area in mid 2019, police said.

Under the shelter at home order, there has been an increase in domestic abuse and violence cases.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

