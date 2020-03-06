Man accused of trying to have sex with Arroyo Grande teen, pleads not guilty

March 6, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A 27-year-old Santa Maria man who allegedly attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl in Arroyo Grande for sexual purposes pleaded not guilty earlier this week, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 19, Arroyo Grande officers arrested Kent Solorio Feliciano after he attempted to meet with the teen. Feliciano was motivated by abnormal sexual interest in children, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Feliciano pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of arranging and meeting a minor for lewd purposes. He is scheduled to return to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on March 16.

The Santa Maria man is not currently in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

