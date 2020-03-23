Man killed at Grover Beach shopping center, suspect arrested for murder

March 23, 2020

Grover Beach police officers arrested a man suspected of an early Monday morning murder at a shopping center.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured man at a shopping center located at 1800 Grand Avenue near the corner of Oak Park Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a gravely injured man in the shopping center parking lot.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

SLO County sheriff’s deputies and district attorney’s office investigators, as well as San Luis Obispo police officers, arrived at the scene and assisted the investigation. Police are currently withholding the identity of the murder suspect.

Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters told KSBY the victim, who was in his 30s and lived locally, suffered a blunt force trauma injury.

Officers arrested a man in his 30s with local ties, who they suspect committed the murder, Peters said. The victim and suspect knew one another and both had prior police encounters.

Initially, officers detained a second suspect, but that person was released.

Grover Beach police are also withholding the identity of the victim as they notify relatives. An investigation is ongoing.

RedditEmail

Loading...