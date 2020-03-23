Morro Bay police searching for car burglars following shopping spree

March 23, 2020

Morro Bay police are searching for two men tied to a string of vehicle burglaries early Sunday morning who, following the car break-ins, used stolen credit cards to make purchases at local businesses.

At about 7 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious person checking car doors and peering into vehicles. The caller reported seeing a man wearing black clothing and a black hat drive away from the area in a white Hyundai sedan, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Then at about 8 a.m., police started receiving calls about vehicle burglaries throughout Morro Bay. The first reported burglary occurred in the 2500 block of Laurel Avenue.

Callers reported several other car burglaries in the northern area of the city. Additionally, there were vehicle burglaries in the 1100 block of Balboa Street and the 900 block of Marina Street.

Most of the break-ins were reported to have occurred between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The burglars stole several items from each vehicle, including wallets and purses. Several victims reported their credit cards had been used at businesses in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

Investigators determined one of the suspects used stolen credit cards at Albertsons and Rite Aid in Morro Bay. Police describe the suspect as a white man who is between 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 10 inches tall, with a medium build and facial hair. He was wearing a black hat and a black sweatshirt, and was seen fleeing in a white Chevrolet four-door pickup.

The second suspect used stolen credit cards at the San Luis Obispo Target. Police describe him as a white man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build, bald head and a goatee. Wearing a gray North Face sweatshirt, he was seen leaving in a black Chrysler sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Morro Bay police at (805) 772-6225 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

