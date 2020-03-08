Paso Robles man smears himself with feces to ward off officers

March 8, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A Paso Robles man on probation for a 2018 attempted robbery in Templeton, on Friday spread feces on himself in an attempt to dissuade officers from searching him.

After spotting Anthony Espinoza riding his bicycle on the wrong side of Spring Street, officers tried to pull him over. Espinoza attempted to flee, but officers caught up with him a few blocks away.

Espinoza defecated, put his hands in his pants and removed the feces with his bare hands, according to police. In an attempt to stop officers from searching him, he then spread the poop on himself.

Even so, officers searched his backpack and found methamphetamine. Officers arrested Espinoza and booked him into the San Luis Obipo County Jail.

