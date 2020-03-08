Front Page  »  

Paso Robles man smears himself with feces to ward off officers

March 8, 2020

Anthony Espinoza

By CCT STAFF

A Paso Robles man on probation for a 2018 attempted robbery in Templeton, on Friday spread feces on himself in an attempt to dissuade officers from searching him.

After spotting Anthony Espinoza riding his bicycle on the wrong side of Spring Street, officers tried to pull him over. Espinoza attempted to flee, but officers caught up with him a few blocks away.

Espinoza defecated, put his hands in his pants and removed the feces with his bare hands, according to police. In an attempt to stop officers from searching him, he then spread the poop on himself.

Even so, officers searched his backpack and found methamphetamine. Officers arrested Espinoza and booked him into the San Luis Obipo County Jail.


7
1965buick

holy shit!


Vote Up3Vote Down 
03/08/2020 5:44 pm
Travis from SLO

As an add on, proud parent moment if you have sh*try parents.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
03/08/2020 2:46 pm
Travis from SLO

Tony to the judge, “I sh*tyounot your honor this was an illegal search”.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
03/08/2020 2:45 pm
JThomas

Proved he’s just a little Sh_T


Vote Up5Vote Down 
03/08/2020 2:33 pm
KAG2020

What a little sh*thead.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
03/08/2020 1:33 pm
itneverends

This story stinks.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
03/08/2020 11:26 am
tomsquawk

sure feel sorry for the guys in his holding cell.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
03/08/2020 11:24 am
﻿