Paso Robles police arrest three men for arson and theft
March 20, 2020
Paso Robles police arrested the men who allegedly conspired to ignite a fire inside Lowe’s home improvement store Sunday night in order to create a distraction as they stole a pipe threader.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a man entered the Paso Robles Lowe’s located at 2445 Golden Hill Road. The man staged a rolling pipe threader by covering it with a canvas drop cloth, according to police.
After the men set the fire, alarms sounded and sprinklers activated. The man then pushed the pipe threader out of the store while another suspect stood watch.
All customers in the store safely evacuated, and firefighters contained the blaze within five minutes of arrival. No one suffered injuries, and the Lowe’s store reopened Monday morning.
Following the incident, police circulated surveillance images of three suspects inside the store.
On Thursday, officers arrested Jose Mendoza and Rufino Vargas on charges of grand theft and conspiracy. Then on Friday, officers arrested Jose Ramon Gonzalez Dominguez on charges of arson, grand theft and conspiracy.
Vargas, 64, is currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $20,000, according to the sheriff’s office website. Gonzalez Dominguez, 36, is in custody with his bail set at $250,000. It appears Mendoza posted bail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines