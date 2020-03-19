Paso Robles police seeking help in finding missing man
March 18, 2020
By CCT STAFF
Paso Robles police are searching for a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning.
Trevon Perry, 27, was last seen in the area of Poppy Lane after leaving a friend’s house. Perry’s friends and family have not managed to contact him since then, and he was reported missing Monday evening.
Police say it appears Perry’s cell phone is now off.
The missing man is described as a light-skinned African American, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. Perry has numerous tattoos on both arms, and he regularly wears a St. Christopher necklace.
Perry was last seen wearing a black NBA sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, black shoes and a blue LA cap. Anyone who know Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.
