San Luis Obispo County to enact shelter-in-place

March 18, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County plans to order a shelter-in-place for all residents following the lead of multiple other counties in California in response to the coronavirus, according to several public officials. A statement will be released later today.

San Luis Obispo County has six confirmed cases of coronavirus, fewer than other California counties adopting similar measures. For example, San Fransisco had 43 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place may sound frightening, but it is not a full quarantine.

While details are currently being ironed out, it is likely the shelter-in-place will be similar to those enacted in the Bay Area ,where residents are required to stay indoors, and to avoid unnecessary travel and socializing. In addition, all public and private gatherings, regardless of the number of attendees, are prohibited.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories Newsletter.

Loading...