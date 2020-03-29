San Luis Obispo firefighters demonstrate patient safety

March 28, 2020

San Luis Obispo City firefighters are following strict safety protocols following every interaction with possible coronavirus patients. Earlier today, three firefighters created a video demonstrating the procedures they are currently taking.

After every potential #COVID19 patient contact, your SLO City Fire crews follow a deliberate and thorough PPE removal and decon process to help limit the spread of Coronavirus in our community. Your health and safety is our number 1 priority! pic.twitter.com/H6hMeyBtq2 — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 28, 2020

